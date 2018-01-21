Thieves steal groundskeeping equipment from Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club

A cricket club is warning fellow teams in the area to be vigilant after thieves made off with some of its expensive groundskeeping equipment.

On Friday morning, the groundsman at Maidenhead and Bray Cricket Club discovered that a storage container in the club’s car park in Bray had been broken into overnight.

Equipment stolen included a square mower and an aerator which are both used to keep the team’s outfield in pristine condition during the season.

Interim secretary Tom Allen told the Advertiser: “When someone does come and steal stuff or vandalise you just think why do it?

“People are volunteering and putting their own time in and this just ruins their hard work.”

The break-in has been reported to the police and the club is now asking fellow teams to keep an eye out for anyone selling similar machinery in the area.

Tom added: “We would just advise other clubs in the area to check nothing has been taken from their clubs and listen out for anyone selling these things.

“We’re lucky it didn’t happen during the season because it will probably take us a few months to replace.

“Let’s just hope that it’s just a one-off and it’s not going to be a spate of break-ins.”