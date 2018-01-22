Nominations open for INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards

The INSPIRE Business Girls Conference and Awards will return for a second time on International Women's Day.

The all-day event, which has an 'inspiring women' theme, is organised by the Business Girls Network and aims to motivate, inspire, connect and celebrate women in business.

The event, which will take place at Weirbank in Bray on March 8, will see a number of awards dished out including Business Girl of the Year, Rising Star of the Year and Best New Business.

Once again, the Advertiser is sponsoring the Community Business Award, which recognises the positive impact women and their businesses have on their communities by engaging locally and contributing to the SME economy.

The winner will be a female-led business based in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

Nominations are open now and will remain open until midnight on February 8. A three-business shortlist of finalists will then be drawn up, with the winner chosen by a public vote on the Advertiser website. Voting will close on March 1.

To nominate a business, all you need to do is fill in this form, outlining in no more than 200 words why you are nominating the business.

Click here to find out more about the awards and the other nomination categories.