Police tape off flats in Bridge Road following 'serious incident'

Police are investigating a ‘serious incident’ at the corner of Bridge Road and Oldfield Road this morning (Friday).

Officers were seen putting up tape around the entrance to a block of flats and setting up ‘police accident’ signs at 8.45am.

UPDATE 11.25am:

Police were called to the flats at 5.58am this morning after a neighbour heard a ‘series of loud noises’ and saw a person’s door had been forced open, a spokeswoman said.

When officers arrived, they found there was damage to the door and property. Nobody was inside.

Police are working to find out what happened.

Anyone with information should call 101 with incident reference 147/17/11.