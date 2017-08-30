Argos confirms it is leaving the Nicholsons Centre

Argos has officially confirmed today it is leaving the Nicholsons Centre and moving to Sainsbury’s in Providence Place.

The new digital store at the supermarket will include an eBay collection point and 20,000 products will be available to order and collect in store within hours.

As part of the move, the existing Argos store in the Nicholsons centre will close and staff will relocate to the new shop.

David Mackenzie, manager at Sainsbury’s in Maidenhead said: “We're looking forward to welcoming Argos and its team to the store.

"The new shop is great news for customers, and we can't wait to offer them an increased range of products at great value, all under one roof.”

The move comes after Sainsbury’s acquired the Home Retail Group last year, which owns Argos.

The Nicholsons closure has been the subject of speculation on social media for a number of weeks. The move is set to take place in mid-November but an exact date has not yet been confirmed.