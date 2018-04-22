Police appeal after slingshot used in racially aggravated assault

A 31-year-old man was chased with weapons following a racially aggravated assault in Maidenhead.

The incident took place near the Texaco garage in Bath Road at about 3.55pm on Tuesday, April 17.

The victim was driving along the Bath Road when his vehicle broke down.

Members of the public helped him push his vehicle off the road into the nearby service station.

During this time, the victim noticed a black car in the queue of traffic which was repeatedly sounding its horn.

After his vehicle was left at the service station, the victim began walking along the road when he heard the passenger of the black vehicle racially abuse him.

He ignored this and continued walking and he noticed that the black car had stopped.

The passenger then shot at the victim from the vehicle with a slingshot, and then both he and the driver got out of the car and began chasing him.

The driver of the vehicle was carrying an item which may have been a bicycle chain lock.

A member of the public stopped their vehicle and gave him a lift to the nearby Shell service station to help him get away from the scene.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The driver of the vehicle was a white man, aged in his twenties, and about six foot tall.

He was wearing a grey hooded top.

The passenger of the vehicle was also a white man, aged in his twenties, and about six foot tall.

He had black hair and may have been wearing a blue top.

Investigating officer, PC Dipak Sangar, based at Taplow police station, said: “This incident took place at a very busy time of day, with lots of heavy, slow moving traffic.

“I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any part of this incident, or who has any information which could help with our investigation.

“Anyone with any information is asked to call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference '43180114995', or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.