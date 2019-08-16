Viewpoint letters (August 15): Untidy verges, the third runway and double yellow lines

Is it wholly coincidence this road is so smooth?

I am heartened to learn that it is the intention of this council to improve our highways.

To this end I must congratulate them on the start they have made.

I have just driven on the most perfect, pothole free section of roadway I have encountered in driving around the borough for the last 40 years.

Could it, however, just be a coincidence the this stretch of highway is the road leading to the Stafferton Way recycling depot?

Perhaps the council’s contractors have been given this section of roadway to prove their capabilities or could it be some other scheme of this council, who knows!

BRIAN SHEPHERD

Bray Rd

Maidenhead

Cross about tick risk and untidy verges

I am writing in support of Ralph Jones’ letter (Viewpoint, July 25) re overgrown verges etc.

The National Trust are also guilty of not cutting back verges and small greens.

It’s not only a traffic hazard, but also a health one due to the chances of getting a tick bite from brushing against long grass.

Let’s hope the councils and National Trust take note of these hazards and take action to make our villages safe, tidy and attractive as they once were.

Mrs H HOLLINGSWORTH

Hardings Green

Cookham Dean

Protect the land and plant trees please

The battle to build 150 houses at Lodge Farm, Holyport, was reported last week.

This never-ending pressure to build on green areas in the South-east must stop.

Instead of 150 houses we need 150 children to each plant one tree and promise to guard it for life from developer’s pressure.

The problem is the wealth and influence of London.

This wealth and influence should be spread to the regions.

How do we do that? It starts at the top with Royalty. Those awarded grand titles such as Cambridge, Sussex, Wessex, York, Wales and Cornwall should have residences in, and be actively involved in, the area of their title.

Next is the Government. Westminster should be re-titled as the English Assembly. A new ‘Government of UK’ should be established outside London, perhaps at Warwick, Liverpool, Balmoral, Sandringham, or Carnarvon, with equal representation from each of the four countries in the Union.

Civil Servants and other will then be required to follow.

Such action would bring restaurants, theatres, and company headquarters to the regions.

It would draw people and jobs away from the congested South-east.

It would pull the Union back together at a time when it is danger of collapse, and it would support the need for a luxury HS2 service from London.

Let’s fight the battle with developers, plant more trees and move the requirement for housing to regions where there is more space to build.

PAUL TATHAM

Braybank

Bray

Embrace the future – and the third runway

Am I the only person who thinks that our council is wasting our money on yet another appeal against the third runway?

This time an appeal against the decision to disallow a judicial review.

The Royal Borough has only recently announced an increase in council tax and then they announce spending £75,000 on another appeal.

It is particularly sickening when there are people who say that we can’t have a second referendum on leaving the EU because ‘the people have spoken’.

We can’t keep on having referendums I hear them say, well we can’t keep on having appeals. So let’s get on with it and welcome the jobs and prosperity it will bring to Maidenhead so needed if we leave the EU.

It will be great having the world’s biggest airport just down the M4.

Noise, pollution and environmental impact can be resolved through technology.

Let’s be positive and have a can do attitude and embrace the future.

CLIVE BLAKESLEY

Beverley Gardens

Pinkneys Green

Yellow lines improve crescent congestion

I cannot see why residents should complain about the double yellow lines in the St Marks Crescent area which was notoriously difficult to negotiate previously.

Surely if you purchase a property without parking provision or a garage then it is not an inalienable right to be able to park outside your property.

Unloading is permitted providing it is ONLY unloading and this is usually where problems arise.

The owner of The Pincushion (Advertiser, August 1) is talking a load of bunkum.

Within 25 paces of her shop there are many parking places following the re-designation of parking in Courthouse Road and St Marks Crescent which permit parking for two hours only.

If her customers are unable to walk this distance then they should apply for a Blue Badge.

Perhaps Caroline Woodall should take a little walk from her shop to examine the parking bays locally.

Another case of crying wolf and trying to blame somebody else for a business decline.

MARVYN BUSTON

East Road

Maidenhead

Steel band concert proved a real treat

I listened to the Waltham St Lawrence steel band last Saturday on the ampitheatre.

What a treat and they played so well.

It made my weekend and I really hope we can have more events like this in the future.

CAROL BATES

Chapel Wharf

Maidenhead

Losing hard shoulder is a step backwards

Would you please stop referring to the work currently in progress on the M4 as an upgrade.

It most certainly is not. Losing the hard shoulder is a retrograde step that will ultimately cost lives.

Some months ago, travelling on an already completed stretch of ‘smart’ motorway in appalling weather the truck in front of me suddenly lurched from the slow lane (i.e the old hard shoulder) to the adjacent overtaking lane.

Despite travelling relatively slowly (about 40 mph), it was still something of a surprise to find myself driving straight at a stationary vehicle.

I was lucky that I was able to squeeze into a slot in the overtaking lane – someone else driving more quickly may not have been so lucky.

It is only a matter of time before people start to be killed on these, so called, ‘smart’ motorways.

The problem of ‘overcrowding’ on our motorways could be considerably eased if motorists learned a little lane discipline.

The Great British motorist seems to think it beneath them to travel in the ‘slow’ lanes so these are too often left empty while everyone squeezes into the overtaking lanes.

Spending money on technology to identify the culprits of this unfortunate practice seems to me a much better (and probably very much cheaper) idea than ‘smart’ motorways.

STEVEN L BREIBART

High Town Road

Maidenhead

A big thumbs up for our bus driver

I would like to pay tribute to our local bus drivers who, without their skill and panache would not deliver their passengers home safely.

Also, they overcome multiple obstacles on the way.

JOHN STEVENSON

Boyn Hill Road

Maidenhead

Why the term federal is not used by the EU

According to Phil Jones (Viewpoint, August 1) I misquote EU documents.

Well, I try to make it easy for people to track down my sources on the internet so they can judge for themselves.

Mr Jones also writes ‘the idea of a federal US of E is not mentioned anywhere in the treaties’ and that is true, but the interesting point is why that is the case.

He could find part of the answer in a 2003 article, still to be found by googling for its title: “‘Federal’ removed from Constitution draft.”

That reported on May 23 2003: “The Convention’s presidium has decided to remove the word ‘federal’ from the EU Constitution draft, after fears that EU member states’ powers were seen to be slowly drifting to Brussels. A compromise appears to have been struck between the Convention chair Valery Giscard d’Estaing and the UK Premier Tony Blair, the Financial Times reports today.“

Why should Tony Blair have been so determined to get that word ‘federal’ out of the text of the EU Constitution, and also the term ‘United States of Europe’, which changes of course later fed through to the present Lisbon Treaty?

Because he had been pressed into promising a UK referendum, and he knew that only a small minority of Britons wanted to be part of a pan-European federation, a United States of Europe, and therefore he did not want that unpopular prospect to be on open display in the document.

Dr D R COOPER

Belmont Park Avenue

Maidenhead

Brexit £2billion is a reserve for safety

Mr Paul Janik (Viewpoint, August 8) is concerned about the £2 billion laid out by the Government in planning for Brexit.

This precautionary expenditure has been a necessary response to the calculated negativity – crash-out, cliff-edge, chaos etc – fed daily to the media by gloomster remainers.

The gun-to-the-head deal offered by the Brussels aristocrat was rejected three times by Parliament. When we leave the European Union on our own terms we shall save £39 billion. Chin up, Mr Janik

DG HOLLIDAY

Oldfield Road

Maidenhead

Undemocratic? Ahem, look at the new PM

David Butcher, A. G. Heape and other Eurosceptic correspondents (Viewpoint, August 1) need a better case to defend Brexit than the magic word, ‘democracy’.

More than three years ago, Vote Leave and Leave.EU scraped a very narrow ‘victory’ with a campaign that was characterised by outright lies, undeliverable promises, xenophobia, and even illegality (they received heavy fines for overspending and data law offences).

That’s deceit, not democracy.

The leading Brexit supporters like Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson were put in a position of delivering their promises, failed miserably, and resigned leaving Mrs May as scapegoat.

“The easiest deal in history” – where is it?

“The exact benefits of the single market” – so why did they fail?

“£350m for the NHS” – oh, surely you didn’t really believe that, did you? The list of failures goes on, and on, and on.

Meanwhile, the crisis in the NHS deepens, with higher costs and staff leaving in droves.

The pound continues to plummet, costs rise, the economy gradually stagnates, and our retired expats (including my 87 year old friend, Gerry) really suffer as their pension shrinks.

Firms relocate, investment falls and our jobs go abroad – where are the firms moving to Britain BECAUSE of Brexit?

The fantastic new trade deals they promised – where are they?

For goodness sake! They’ve had over three years and got virtually nothing!

And the Brexiteers’ reply? ‘Respect the Referendum!’ – vacuous patriotic slogans and childish name-calling: absolutely no substantiation for the supposed benefits of leaving the EU.

How ironic that those who condemn the EU Parliament as ‘undemocratic’ seem perfectly happy about the unelected WTO saddling our traders, farmers and fishermen with tariffs, quotas and rules that we, as citizens, have no say in making.

I have 10 elected MEPs to represent me – who voted for the WTO mandarins?

Even stranger that those who denounce us ‘Remoaners’ as ‘undemocratic’ have no concerns about an unelected PM in a minority Government forcing through an extremist no-deal Brexit for which neither the 2016 Referendum nor 2017 General Election gave a mandate.

Enough is enough. It’s time to end this farce: Parliament must grow a spine and revoke Article 50, or the matter must be put back to the people.

MARK PALMER

Berkshire For Europe