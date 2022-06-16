All lanes reopened following Thursday morning M4 crash near Langley

10:33AM, Thursday 16 June 2022
UPDATE - 11.04am: All lanes between Junctions 5 and 4B have reopened following this morning's incident. There are no reports of delays according to Traffic England.
Delays are expected to last throughout the morning (Thursday) following a collision on the M4 eastbound.
According to Traffic England, two lanes are currently shut between Junction 5 (Langley) and 4B (M25) following a collision shortly after 8am.
The incident is unlikely to be cleared until 1pm at the earliest, with traffic conditions returning to normal between 1.30pm and 1.45pm.
More to follow.
