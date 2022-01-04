M4 crash: Two lanes closed eastbound between Langley and M25

04:02PM, Tuesday 04 January 2022
Two lanes of the M4 are currently closed on the eastbound carriageway between Langley and the M25 following a crash.
National Highways said normal traffic flow is expected to return between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.
Drivers should expect delays of 15 minutes.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
It was told to take down a large marquee affixed to the external walls of the building.
A new Mediterranean restaurant is due to open at a Maidenhead regeneration scheme next year, promising to offer ‘something different’ for foodies.
Firefighters had to tackle a house fire at a property in Maidenhead earlier today.