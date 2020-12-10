Firefighters rescue stranded ram in Hurley

05:26PM, Thursday 10 December 2020
Firefighters rescued a stranded ram in Hurley today (Thursday).
The animal had got itself stuck in a stream which fed into the River Thames.
Crews from Maidenhead Fire Station arrived on the scene at 12.30pm and managed to stop it heading towards deeper water.
The Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Animal Rescue Unit then retrieved it from the water.
The ram was then reunited with its owner.
