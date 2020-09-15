Teenage boy suffers facial injury in Cox Green assault

A teenage boy was taken to hospital with a facial injury following an assault in Cox Green yesterday (Monday).

Thames Valley Police said in a statement that it was called at about 3.15pm following reports that a 14-year-old boy had been assaulted by a group of boys in Highfield Lane.

No arrests have been made but an investigation is underway.

The force added: "Officers attended and the victim was taken to hospital after suffering a facial injury.

"An investigation into the incident is taking place. No arrests have yet been made."