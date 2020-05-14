SITE INDEX

    • Shed destroyed in Cox Green fire

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Maidenhead fire services were called to an incident at around 4pm today (Thursday) in Lowbrook, Cox Green.

    A shed had caught fire due to an electrical fault.

    Fire crews remained at the scene for about an hour where the shed and its contents were completely destroyed.

    No one was injured during the blaze.

