SITE INDEX

Tue, 08
16 °C
Wed, 09
14 °C
Thu, 10
16 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police investigating unexplained death in Cox Green

    Police appeal after man exposes himself to dog walker in Little Marlow

    Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cox Green this evening (Tuesday).

    It was called to a man who 'appeared to be unwell' in Northumbria Road at 4.33pm.

    Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police were called to a man who appeared to be ill in Northumbria Road at 4.33pm.

    "Sadly, the man later died and subsequently we are investigating as an unexplained but non suspicious death."

    According to reports on social media, an air ambulance was called to the scene and part of Wessex Way was closed off this afternoon.

    Updates to follow.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved