Police investigating unexplained death in Cox Green

Police are investigating the unexplained death of a man in Cox Green this evening (Tuesday).

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: "Thames Valley Police were called to a man who appeared to be ill in Northumbria Road at 4.33pm.

"Sadly, the man later died and subsequently we are investigating as an unexplained but non suspicious death."

According to reports on social media, an air ambulance was called to the scene and part of Wessex Way was closed off this afternoon.

Updates to follow.