    • Warning after scout hut bonfire spreads in Cox Green

    Firefighters have issued another warning about bonfires after a scout group left one smoking last night - only for it to set fire to nearby vegetation.

    One crew from Maidenhead were called to Cox Green Road at about 10.30pm yesterday (Monday) to put out a fire which had started from the bonfire. They spent about 40 minutes there.

    The Cox Green scout group had held a scout meeting earlier in the evening, where they were building the fire.

    However, it failed to completely go out when the group left, causing the heat to transfer to nearby vegetation.

    The scout hut was unaffected and no people were injured.

