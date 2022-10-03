Line-up for Let's Rock the Moor 2023 announced

The line-up for Let’s Rock the Moor 2023 has been announced with popular electronic group Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD) set to headline the festival.

Held annually at Marsh Meadow in Cookham, Let’s Rock the Moor will be returning on Saturday, May 20 for a one-day celebration of retro music.

OMD – famous for Enola Gay, If You Leave, Electricity and many more - will be closing the festival, with artists from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s set to join them.

Nik Kershaw, renowned for hits such as The Riddle, I Won’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me and Wouldn’t It Be Nice, will be among those performing.

Moreover, The Boomtown Rats, who sang I Don’t Like Mondays, will be at the festival alongside Kim Wilde, Soul II Soul, T’Pau, The Farm, Roland Gift, Hue & Cry and Dr & Medics.

Further acts are set to be announced in due course, with updates available on the Let’s Rock Facebook page.

Tickets are now on sale for the festival, with revellers encouraged to book their tickets early to take advantage of lower prices for Let’s Rock the Moor 2023.

For more information, visit: www.letsrockthemoor.com