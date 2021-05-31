Police searching for missing boy in River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End

04:56PM, Monday 31 May 2021
Police are searching for a teenage boy who got into difficulty in the River Thames and has not been seen since.
Officers are at the scene between Bourne End and Cookham following the report of a fear for welfare incident.
The teenager entered the water around 3pm and was not seen leaving it.
Police officers and the Fire & Rescue service are carrying out a search to locate the boy.
There will be a police presence in the area while this takes place.
