SITE INDEX

Mon, 31
23 °C
Tue, 01
23 °C
Wed, 02
24 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Police searching for missing boy in River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End

    Police searching for missing boy in River Thames between Cookham and Bourne End

    Police are searching for a teenage boy who got into difficulty in the River Thames and has not been seen since. 

    Officers are at the scene between Bourne End and Cookham following the report of a fear for welfare incident. 

    The teenager entered the water around 3pm and was not seen leaving it. 

    Police officers and the Fire & Rescue service are carrying out a search to locate the boy.

    There will be a police presence in the area while this takes place.

    Cookhams

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Articles

    New bar and gin school opens on Marlow riverside

    The interior of the Folium Botanical Bar and Gin School in Marlow, which opened last week

    New bar and gin school opens on Marlow riverside

    Gin lovers in Marlow will now be given the chance to taste it and learn how to craft it expertly as a new bar and gin school opens in the town. 

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved