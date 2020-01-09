Cookham community news: children donate old clothes for Ethiopia

Schoolchildren are raising money for disadvantaged youngsters in Ethiopia by donating their old clothes.

The Partners for Change (PFC) Ethiopia junior ambassadors at Holy Trinity School in School Lane are encouraging their classmates to donate to help children living in Gende Tesfa, Ethiopia.

The youngsters have asked everyone who wants to get involved to fill a bin bag or two with old clothes, soft toys and shoes, which will be collected from outside the school at 9am on Friday, January 17.

The collected bags will be weighed and then sold, and whatever money is raised will be donated to PFC Ethiopia.

Event organiser Helen McLean, whose seven-year-old daughter Cleona is a junior ambassador, is organising this year's event, and hopes to raise £200.

She said: “It’s not a lot of money but it does help and go a long way.

“It’s not a lot for us but it’s a lot in Ethiopia.

“It’s so nice for the children to understand donating, being involved in a charity that needs help and learning how the little things can make a difference.”

The money raised will be used by PFC Ethiopia to keep its breakfast club running at a school in Gende Tesfa.

Some of the most disadvantaged students who go to the school will get their only full meal of the day at the breakfast club.

The money may also be used to help mothers in Gende Tesfa to launch their own businesses to help them support their families.

Anybody who would like to donate can drop off bags outside the school from 8am. The school is not able to store bags in advance.

Concerns over parking after flats development agreed

Flats are set to be built near Cookham Station after a planning application was approved.

The building in Station Court, in High Road, is set to be transformed from an office complex to four ground floor flats.

The land, owned by Sorbon Estates, the commercial property arm of Shanly Group, used to be occupied by architect consultant Ifitz.

Cookham Parish Council was not opposed to the plans, but asked that the units have allocated parking. It is not clear how many spaces are included in the plans.

One neighbour said: “Cookham is not blessed with parking spaces and unless the development includes parking space for up to eight cars, the cars will spill out of Station Court and potentially into Peace Lane.

“Since the Peace Lane bungalows are primarily occupied by pensioners, their frequent family visitors and carers need those scarce parking spaces.”

Visit bit.ly/2Qotaul and use reference 19/03030/

A community-wide plan on how to make Cookham a better place for wildlife will launch at the end of the month.

Ecology group WildCookham will meet at Moor Hall, in the Chartered Institute of Marketing, on Friday, January 31 at 7.30pm.

Members of the public are invited to come along to the meeting if they are interested in finding out how they can make a difference for wildlife and biodiversity in the area.

The group is seeking people and organisations who want to get involved and there will be lots of chances to meet other volunteers.

To see a video of the work WildCookham did last year, visit bit.ly/2SOfVV7

Meetup.com/WildCookham/events/ to register attendance.

Prosecco and canapes plus wine lowdown

COOKHAM: Wine fans are in for a treat at an upcoming talk in the village.

Richard Bampfield will give a talk on what constitutes quality wines at Bel and the Dragon, in High Street, on Monday, January 20 at 6.30pm.

The event will raise money for the Holy Trinity Church Restoration Project.

Tickets cost £20 and include Prosecco and canapes.

Email stephanie diggon@hotmail.com

Epiphany carols by candlelight

Epiphany carols by Candlelight will take place at Holy Trinity Church next week.

On Sunday, January 12 at 6.30pm the congregations will glance back at Christmas and look ahead to the promise of the New Year.

Collection in aid of Alzheimer’s Society.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Spiritual medium Warren Bailey at Cookham Dean Cricket Club, Whyteladyes Lane. 7pm.

Friday: Content planning for 2020 workshop at Bel and the Dragon, High Street. 9.30am-12.30pm.

Zumba at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Saturday: Epiphany Carols by Candlelight at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm-7.30pm.

Monday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.45pm and 7.30pm.

Pilates at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.45pm-8.45pm.

Tuesday: Cookham Bridge Club at Cookham Reach Sailing Club, Berries Road. 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Cookham Parish Council planning meeting at Cookham Library, High Road. 7.30pm.

Wednesday: Glee Club at Holy Trinity School, School Lane. 7.30pm.

WWG Badminton at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 7.30pm.