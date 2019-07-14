SITE INDEX

    • Shed catches fire after light shines on it in Cookham

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    Fire crews were in Cookham in the early hours of this morning (Sunday) when a wooden shed caught fire after a garden light had heated it up.

    One crew from Maidenhead were in High Street at about 1.30am and spent a couple of hours at the scene. 

    The blaze had started on a shed at the bottom of someone's garden. The fire developed through an electrical light fitting which had been turned to face the shed - which then went up in flames.

    The shed suffered minimal damage and no people were injured.

