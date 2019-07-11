Cookham community news (July 11)

Residents demand lower speed limit

The speed limit on a dangerous road could be lowered after the parish council agreed to write to the Royal Borough demanding change.

In March, a 23-year-old refuse worker was severely injured after a car collided with him on the 60mph section of Sutton Road.

He remains in a ‘life-threatening’ condition, according to police.

At a full council meeting on July 2, attended by about a dozen Sutton Road residents, the parish councillors agreed unanimously to write to the Royal Borough and borough councillors to request that the speed limit be lowered.

Cllr Bill Perry, who lives in Sutton Road with his wife and fellow councillor Cllr Jane Perry, said: “The more pressure we put on the better, it is deeply regrettable that it needs pressure from this parish council to do something when it is startlingly obvious that it needs to be done.”

He added that incidents where cars end up ‘upside down’ in the neighbouring field are not recorded as crashes.

Since the collision, a 40mph speed limit has been introduced on a section of the road nearer Maidenhead, but parts of the road remain at 60mph.

Speaking about the number of residents who had come to support a lower speed limit, Cllr Jane Perry said: “When we wrote to the council following the accident a few months ago the reply said there was no need to reduce the speed limit because there are too few entrances on the road.

“This proves that is nonsense.”

Cllr Christine Doyle suggested that the residents start a petition to bring more attention to the issue.

Money donated to a school by a Cookham charitable organisation has been spent on a sun shade and iPad for students.

After raising £20,000 for various charities throughout 2018, the Cherry Pickers of Cookham Dean, formerly known as the Kaffirs of Cookham Dean, donated £3,000 to Cookham’s schools.

Cookham Dean Primary School has spent its share of the money on a sun shade for its reflective outdoor area.

The area, where children can sit peacefully, will also feature murals designed by the children based on Christian values.

The money was also used to buy an iPad for children with special educational needs, giving them a new way to learn.

Tea room opens for dementia sufferers

A small tea room has opened in the village to support people with dementia and other mental illnesses.

The dining room at Holy Trinity Church in Church Gate has been temporarily converted into the Hungry Hare Tea Room.

Set to be open for the next few months, the Hungry Hare will offer hot drinks and light refreshments free of charge.

It is intended to be used as a quiet place by people who suffer from illnesses like dementia where they can sit peacefully with a friend or partner for half an hour.

If you would like to use the room, call Rev Helen Chamberlain on 01628 486744 to book.

Date set for patient participation group's AGM

The village’s patient participation group will hold its AGM next week.

The Cookham Patient Participation Group’s meeting will take place at Cookham Medical Centre on Tuesday at 7pm.

The group’s annual reports will be discussed.

At the meeting, the centre’s practice manager will talk about e-consultations.

The practice’s clinical pharmacist will also give a talk about her work.

All patients are welcome to attend.

Gilbert and Sullivan night

A comic opera show based on the works of Gilbert and Sullivan takes place next week.

Cheese and Wine Gilbert and Sullivan will take place at Cookham Dean Village Hall on Friday, July 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets include supper and cost £15 from Marion Elly on 01628 482637.

Diary

TODAY (Thursday): Yoga at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 10am-11.30am.

Flexercise at Cookham Dean Village Hall. 2pm-3pm.

Friday: Noah’s Ark at Cookham Dean Village Hall, Church Road. 9am.

Saturday: Plant Sale at Pinder Hall, Lower Road, Cookham. 8am-4pm.

Men’s Breakfast at Holy Trinity Parish Centre, Church Gate. 8.30am. Entry costs £5, email revdavidjoynes@gmail.com to register.

Sunday: Sparky’s Drama at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 3.45pm-6.15pm.

Rejoice in the Lord at Holy Trinity Church, Church Gate. 6.30pm.

Monday: Rachel’s Zumba Fitness at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-10.30am.

Pilates at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 6.45pm.

Tuesday: Arts Club at Cookham Dean Village Hall. 5pm.

Wednesday: SMILE at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 9.30am-noon.

WWG Badminton at Pinder Hall, Lower Road. 7.30pm-9.30pm.