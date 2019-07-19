Informing Business (July 18)

Entrepreneurial brothers ready to act as mentors

A pair of brothers who turned a bedroom-based business into a multi-million pound venture want to help entrepreneurs in the borough follow in their footsteps.

Arash and Babak Peyami founded their e-commerce company Nutravita in 2014 from a spare room at their mum’s house in Maidenhead Riverside.

The online supplier, which specialises in the sale of 100 per cent natural health, beauty and food supplements, now sells 40,000 units per month on Amazon.

The success of the project, alongside the duo’s Pro Teeth Whitening products, saw the company bought out by Belgian independent equity firm Vendis Capital and manufacturer Sylphar last year.

The entrepreneurs now want to provide a support network for other people hoping to launch their own ideas.

Arash, 33, said: “I think that we need more awareness of entrepreneurial spirit in Windsor and Maidenhead.

“There were times at the beginning of our journey where I wished I had someone around me who I could contact, even with a simple email for any help or advice.

“The hardest step of the whole project is the first one and it would be good for us to be able to relay our experiences.”

Arash and Babak are still based at their office in Ray Mead Road and now have a team of 15 staff.

As well as growing their company, they are hoping to partner with other business leaders in the town as well as the Royal Borough with the aim of inspiring people to pursue their own business concepts.

Arash added: “I would love to get involved in a scheme where we help younger or older entrepreneurs who are looking to make the jump into business.”

Email arash@nutravita. co.uk for further details.

Ascot Racecourse beats target to wash and re-use plastic glasses

Ascot Racecourse beat its target to wash more than 500,000 plastic glasses during the Royal Meeting last month.

Working with the game-changing operation, Re-Cup, 350 dedicated staff helped to collect, wash and re-use 638,702 plastic glasses over the five-day event.

Race-goers were asked to place their used glasses into one of over 200 dedicated bins around site or return them to the bars, which a significant proportion did.

Jonathan Parker, director of food & beverage at Ascot, said: “This is a fantastic achievement on our sustainability journey. It was great to see our visitors join us in making a significant difference by reducing single-use plastic waste at Ascot.

“We were delighted with how many race-goers got involved and helped to beat our target of 500,000.

“Our dedicated team worked tirelessly to scour the site collecting glasses and it has paid off.

“Each cup has an approximate 100 servings life and we are excited to see how much further we can grow this operation at our other racedays throughout the year.”

Re-Cup has also been in operation at Premier League football grounds and at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

O2 run career development day for young

Telecommunications giant O2 teamed up with Slough Children’s Services Trust (SCST) to run a career development day.

The event included talks from various O2 staff from across the business, interactive sessions and a tour of the company’s head office in Slough Trading Estate.

It formed part of the Trust’s work to provide valuable work experience opportunities for its young people.

Elisabeth Rochford, social impact manager at O2, said: “The young people were so engaged, polite and enthusiastic with, I’m sure, the potential to go far.”

Hardip Sandhar, assistant team manager with SCST, added: “We’d like to thank O2 for a really brilliant day and also invite any other local companies who think they can support our young people, whether that’s through training, apprenticeships or work experience to get in touch.”

Email kate.brewster@ scstrust.co.uk if you can offer similar work opportunities for young people.

Funding available for creation of 'innovation spaces'

An independent report looking at the availability and role of innovation spaces in Berkshire has been completed.

The region has seen an increase in innovation spaces in recent years, with workplaces being transformed to facilitate co-working areas.

Thames Valley Berkshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) commissioned a study after feedback suggested there may be a mismatch between supply and demand in the area. The report makes several recommendations including creating more small affordable spaces.

Up to £1.6 million of EU funding is available to support further research into innovation spaces.

Jacinta George, business environment programme lead and board director at Thames Valley Berkshire LEP, said: “We are looking for applications that will ensure knowledge is effectively commercialised and grown in Berkshire and which support the appropriate development of innovation spaces, particularly in our town centres.”

Visit thamesvalleyberkshire.co.uk/ european-regional-development-fund.htm to apply.

£5.3 million offered to community schemes

South Western Railway (SWR) is seeking applications for a multi-million pound fund which will help improve communities across its network.

The Customer and Communities Improvement Fund will see £5.3m handed out to projects that hope to make a positive difference to people’s lives.

Ideas can range from plans to open rail travel to more communities, educational campaigns or cycle schemes.

Andy Mellors, managing director for SWR, said: “I encourage local authorities, community groups and other organisations to think about how the fund could address, educate or engage on social issues in order to make a real difference to people’s lives.”

The deadline for applications in September 6.

www.southwesternrailway.com/CCIF