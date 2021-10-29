Delivery van gets stuck under Burnham Railway Bridge

09:26AM, Friday 29 October 2021
Credit: @TVP Roads Policing
A supermarket delivery van became lodged underneath Burnham Railway Bridge last night.
Thames Valley Police said the vehicle got stuck after the driver failed to notice ‘multiple’ warning signs on the approach to the bridge.
Officers reported the driver at the scene with the vehicle later being recovered.
The driver of this vehicle failed to read the road signage displayed at multiple points along the road. That resulted in his vehicle colliding with the railway bridge at Burnham.— TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) October 28, 2021
Driver was reported at scene by officers and the vehicle has been recovered.#P6081 #TTBShift pic.twitter.com/ZZhfG0fhvx
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Officers were called at 4.56pm yesterday (October 11) by two members of the public, who heard a girl shouting from bushes.
Cookham music festival Let’s Rock The Moor has been cancelled due to ‘extreme weather conditions’.
Wrexham owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in Maidenhead tonight to watch their team play the Magpies at York Road.