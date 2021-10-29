SITE INDEX

    • Delivery van gets stuck under Burnham Railway Bridge

    Credit: @TVP Roads Policing

    A supermarket delivery van became lodged underneath Burnham Railway Bridge last night.

    Thames Valley Police said the vehicle got stuck after the driver failed to notice ‘multiple’ warning signs on the approach to the bridge.

    Officers reported the driver at the scene with the vehicle later being recovered.

