Thames Hospice launches Christmas appeal to support families with lost loved ones

Thames Hospice has launched its ‘Light up a Life’ Christmas fundraising appeal to help provide urgent support for more families facing their first Christmas without loved ones.

Light up a Life is an opportunity to remember lost loved ones and to help patients and their families get the support they need this Christmas and beyond.

Thames Hospice is supporting more patients and families than ever, with many families facing loss and bereavement.

Mayor of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead, Councillor Sayonara Luxton said: “Our local community has been amazing in its support for the Hospice, helping to fund the completion of the new facility by Bray Lake, and during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thames Hospice needs its community now more than ever, as we need their care more than ever. Please donate what you can to help the Hospice continue to give light in darkness, providing care and dignity to families in need this Christmas.

The Hospice’s annual Light up a Life service normally takes place at the Hospice, but in light of current restrictions this will now be streamed online on Sunday, December 13 at 4pm.

The service will include Christmas carols and musical performances from the Queen’s Six, Tamesis choir and Windsor Boys and Girls School, alongside poems read by some of the charity’s celebrity supporters.

A ‘service at home’ pack is available to order online via the hospice’s website to accompany the service. This includes an order of service booklet, candle and a dedication card.

A Christmas tree and lights for the service have been supplied by Berkshire business The Christmas Decorators.

Dave Hill, managing director, said: “In 2019 we wanted to give something back to our community and started working with Thames Hospice, providing some lighting and tree decorations.

“Once we learned about this wonderful new hospice, we agreed to play our small part to help promote the launch for Christmas 2020.

“Last week we had some fun installing some temporary festive props, as well as installing Christmas lights ready for the Light up a Life service and festive season ahead.”

To donate to the Light up a Life appeal, watch the online service and order a service at home pack, visit www.thameshospice.org.uk/LUAL2020