Fifield Fun Day moved to Sunday

The date of Fifield Fun Day has been moved due to the forecast of high winds.

Described as a ‘real village fete’ the fun day was due to take place on Saturday, August 10 but will now go ahead on Sunday, August 11.

It will take place in Deep Meadows, Fifield Road. Entry is free and gates will open at 1pm.

The site will be arranged into areas which include catering, animals and games, activities, and the centre ring and trade stalls.

‘Fifield Central Station’ is where tickets for the steam train, that ‘whistles and steams around the stalls and attractions’, can be bought.

Visitors on the day can expect entertainment from singer Anna Nightingale and a Punch and Judy show as well as ferret racing, ‘bungee fun’, children’s roundabout, novelty dog show and more.

There will also be plenty to eat and drink with a tea tent, beer and wine tent, barbecue and Hog Roast.

All proceeds raised from the fun day will go to Windsor and Maidenhead Starfish Swimming Club and The Autism Group.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/fifieldfunday