Men rescued after late night swim to island in Bray Lake

09:50AM, Saturday 22 June 2019
A group of men were rescued from Bray Lake in the early hours of this morning.
At about 12.45am firefighters were called to reports of three men who had ‘got stuck’ on the island in the lake after initially swimming out there.
The scene was attended by a fire and rescue boat from Beaconsfield which ferried them back to the mainland, as well as two appliances from Slough and one from Windsor.
Crews were there for an hour and a half.
