SITE INDEX

Sat, 22
22 °C
Sun, 23
23 °C
Mon, 24
23 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Men rescued after late night swim to island in Bray Lake

    Slough firefighters called back to site of fire for a second day

    A group of men were rescued from Bray Lake in the early hours of this morning.

    At about 12.45am firefighters were called to reports of three men who had ‘got stuck’ on the island in the lake after initially swimming out there.

    The scene was attended by a fire and rescue boat from Beaconsfield which ferried them back to the mainland, as well as two appliances from Slough and one from Windsor.

    Crews were there for an hour and a half.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved