Firefighters rescue man from van after it crashes on A404

09:32AM, Monday 01 July 2019
Firefighters rescued a man from a van after it crashed at a roundabout on the A404.
The single vehicle crash happened at about 11.30pm on the Bisham roundabout. Firefighters spent an hour on the scene.
One crew from Maidenhead, one from High Wycombe and a specialist heavy rescue unit from Reading helped free the man from the van.
He escaped uninjured.
