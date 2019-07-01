SITE INDEX

Mon, 01
20 °C
Tue, 02
20 °C
Wed, 03
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Firefighters rescue man from van after it crashes on A404

    Firefighters tackle garage fire in Maidenhead

    Firefighters rescued a man from a van after it crashed at a roundabout on the A404.

    The single vehicle crash happened at about 11.30pm on the Bisham roundabout. Firefighters spent an hour on the scene.

    One crew from Maidenhead, one from High Wycombe and a specialist heavy rescue unit from Reading helped free the man from the van.

    He escaped uninjured.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved