Construction set to begin on multi-million pound redevelopment of Heatherwood Hospital

Building work on the £90m redevelopment of Heatherwood Hospital is set to begin on Monday.

The new hospital, which we be built in woodland behind the current site, was granted planning approval by the Royal Borough in August 2017.

The hospital which is run by Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust should be complete by 2021 and within 10 years it is set to provide care for an estimated 168,000 people each year.

It will have six operating theatres, 48 inpatient beds and 22 day case cubicles. The hospital will specialise in planned non-emergency procedures such as orthopaedics, general surgery, urology, gynaecology and endoscopy.

It will also offer a range of outpatient and diagnostic facilities such as cardiology, radiology, lithotripsy, children’s clinic, physiotherapy and orthodontics and space for a primary care hub with GPs, community nurses and other healthcare specialists.

Dr Tim Ho, medical director at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are delighted that work to build a new hospital can now begin on the Heatherwood site.

“This will be a fantastic hospital fit for the 21st century, offering state-of the-art care for our patients and a first class working environment for our staff.”

The old building will be demolished to make way for up to 230 homes and building a new primary care GP hub.