UPDATE: Hundreds hit Maidenhead for warehouse rave

A warehouse rave saw hundreds descend on a Maidenhead industrial park last night.

Dozens of police, as well as several vans and a dog unit, were called to Clivemont Road at about midnight.

According to an officer on the scene, at one point there were thought to be about 800 people at the party.

Thames Valley Police has been contacted for more information.

More to follow.

UPDATE: 12.40pm

Police were called to an illegal rave in Maidenhead which went on until 6.45am today.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed it was called to an ‘unlicensed music event’ at a warehouse in Clivemont Road, in the Cordwallis Industrial Estate at about 11pm last night (Saturday) (October 21).

In a statement, the force said: “Officers attended and a group consisting of at least 500 people were in attendance at an unlicensed music event.

“Officers worked to maintain the safety of those present, to prevent disorder and to minimise the impact on the local community.

“The incident concluded at around 6.45am today and those in attendance dispersed.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.