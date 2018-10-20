Wildlife art exhibition goes on show at Elizabeth House

An art exhibition featuring detailed drawings and paintings of animals has gone up on show.

Elizabeth House, in Station Road, is hosting Wild World, an exhibition by Maidenhead-based artist Tasha Easton.

The exhibition is made up of wildlife pictures including an owl, a tiger, a butterfly and more.

Tasha considers herself a ‘traditional’ artist, mainly using acrylics, pastels and pencil, but she also uses oils, charcoals and pen in some of her works.

The exhibition, which opened on Monday, October 15 and runs until Friday, November 23, is free to view.

A special viewing will take place on Sunday, October 21 from 10am-3pm.

Elizabeth House is normally open from 10am-3pm on Monday to Friday.

Visit tashaeaston.wixsite.com/artist