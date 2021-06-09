Twyford youngster completes challenges to fundraise for charity supporting life-saving neonatal ward

A six-year-old girl and her mum have been taking on 100 challenges in 100 days for a charity supporting a ward which saved both her and her brothers’ lives.

Annabelle Trimble and her mum Jane, from Twyford, started ‘Captain Tom 100 challenges in 100 days’ to raise money for Babies in Buscot Support (BIBS) charity, which supports babies and families in the special care baby unit (Buscot Ward) at the Royal Berkshire Hospital (RBH).

The pair, who are also occasionally joined in the challenges by Annabelle’s brothers, three-year-old twins Ben and Alex, started their challenge on Friday, April 30, on what would have been Captain Sir Tom Moore’s 101st birthday.

Discussing the fundraiser, Jane said all three of her children were born eight weeks premature because she developed pre-eclampsia and were looked after by the team on the Buscot Ward, who helped save their lives.

She said: “Because they were born so early, they needed assistance with their breathing. They were on oxygen and they needed to be tube fed until they were able to suck milk on their own.

“I was very poorly so I couldn’t be with them all the time so they looked after my children when I couldn’t.”

She added: “Without this incredible ward, I don’t know if I’d have my children.”

“[They are lifesavers], that’s what they are to us.”

The charity supports the ward by purchasing life-saving equipment such as incubators, ventilators and cardiac monitors, refurbishing facilities and funding a family support practitioner who provides emotional support for families.

The family have already taken part in challenges, including building a Lego tower with 100 blocks, 100 dumbbell skull crushers, eating 100 grapes, throwing and catching a ball 100 times, dropping off 100 items to Woodley Foodbank and 100 ‘ice block bucket challenges’.

Jane said she felt ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘grateful’ after their initial fundraising target of £100 was smashed, with the total now standing at more than £295.

Jane added: “I look at my children and I just remember what they’ve done for us.

“COVID has hit everybody and charities in particular, they've taken a massive hit and I feel grateful I can support them in this tough time.

“[It’s] very important. I’m trying to just raise awareness of this incredible ward and all the wonderful people that work there, but also BIBS and the amazing support that they give.”

Sarah Critchley, chief executive of BIBS, said: “Quite simply, we would be lost without the support of Jane, her wonderful family and people just like her. As a small charity we have been incredibly hard hit by the pandemic.

“Without people like Jane and her family finding innovative ways to support us, we would not be able to continue doing what we do.

“We are so humbled by, and grateful to, the Trimble family and wish them every success in their challenges.”

The fundraiser can be viewed at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/janey-and-annabelles-captain-tom-100-challeng