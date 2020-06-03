Sonning Monty Python fan sets up Ministry of Silly Walks in the village

A Sonning-based Monty Python fan is cheering up villagers by encouraging them to do a silly walk when passing his house.

James Ruffell set up The Ministry of Silly Walks (Sonning Division), putting up a sign outside his house saying ‘You have now entered the jurisdiction of The Ministry of Silly Walks, commence silly walking immediately’.

The cinematographer, who lives in the High Street, records walkers’ performances using his security camera, before editing the footage into episodes and posting them onto YouTube.

The idea is inspired by ‘The Ministry of Silly Walks’, a famous 1970s sketch on Monty Python’s Flying Circus.

James said: “It’s an idea I saw online. Some people in America were doing it. They put up some signs and then they’ve been filming people on their doorbell camera and posting it.

“During the lockdown there’s a lot less traffic coming through Sonning and our front window looks out onto the High Street and lots of people have been doing their daily exercise up the High Street and walking past and I thought this would be a good opportunity to try it myself.

“I’m a big fan of Monty Python. Its amazing that people still get the reference 50 years on.”

He added: “People in Sonning have got a good sense of humour. I thought, I reckon people in Sonning will embrace this and it might cheer them up a bit during lockdown.”

The 37-year-old added that about 10 people have carried out silly walks in front of his house each day, with some even doing handstands and dressing up in a range of fancy dress including union jack outfits, a Carmen Miranda outfit and even as George Clooney.

He added: “The walks have been getting steadily more impressive as people are becoming more aware of it and practising at home.

“Definitely people are bringing their A-game now.”

The initiative, which has been gaining international attention, has also been noticed by Monty Python’s John Cleese, who has been retweeting it on Twitter.

“I love the fact that he thinks it’s funny, so that’s good,” said James.

“I’d love to see other people doing it in the UK and make it go national.”