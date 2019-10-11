Gold-medallist Lorna Minton to run Twyford and Ruscombe art group session

An art group will be welcoming an award-winning gardener to run a session on Monday.

Twyford and Ruscombe Art Group will be led by its president Lorna Minton, who has previously received a Royal Horticultural Society gold medal for her botanical work.

The session, which will run from 2-4pm at St Mary’s Church Hall in Station Road, will follow various themes including fruits, flowers and autumn.

New members and visitors are welcome. For details call chairman Mary Smith on 01189 345054 or Kay Cohen on 01189 017693.