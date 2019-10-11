SITE INDEX

Fullscreen News
Fri, 11
16 °C
Sat, 12
12 °C
Sun, 13
15 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Gold-medallist Lorna Minton to run Twyford and Ruscombe art group session

    An art group will be welcoming an award-winning gardener to run a session on Monday.

    Twyford and Ruscombe Art Group will be led by its president Lorna Minton, who has previously received a Royal Horticultural Society gold medal for her botanical work.

    The session, which will run from 2-4pm at St Mary’s Church Hall in Station Road, will follow various themes including fruits, flowers and autumn.

    New members and visitors are welcome. For details call chairman Mary Smith on 01189 345054 or Kay Cohen on 01189 017693.

    Comments

    Leave your comment

    Share your opinions on

    Characters left: 1500

    Most Recent

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved