Twyford choir joins twinning ceremony in France

Village singers visited France on Remembrance weekend as part of the town twinning programme.

Members of the High Voltage Singers were among the more than 25 visitors from Twyford to Cuincy, in North-east France.

The trip cemented ties between the two communities, with the twinning having been finalised earlier this year, and commemorated both the UK and France’s war dead.

Cuincy is near the site of major First World War battles, including Arras.

The High Voltage Singers performed a concert with the Cuincy Melodie Choir, and sang the national anthem after wreaths were laid at a memorial service by Twyford Parish Council, the Twyford Twinning Association and the Mayor of Cuincy.

Jacky Crossman, High Voltage’s leader, said: “It was a very successful concert followed by a marvellous dinner for everyone, resulting in lots of friendships being made.

“The High Voltage Singers look forward to inviting Melodie Choir back to Twyford for another joint concert in the future.”