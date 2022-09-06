Cliveden Literary Festival line-up announced

02:47PM, Tuesday 06 September 2022
The full programme for Cliveden Literary Festival in Taplow has been announced, with big names in journalism, history and politics set to host discussions.
Taking place at the historic Cliveden House on October 15-16 , the festival is a ‘renowned as a forum for lively debate’.
It has been described by Ian McEwan as ‘probably the world’s best small literary festival,’ and by Alain de Botton as ‘the most dignified and beautiful literary festival on the planet’.
This year’s line-up features conversations between leading authors and thinkers, as well as panel discussions on today’s most pressing issues.
Topics span current affairs, politics, history, feminism, business and beyond.
Highlights from the Cliveden Literary Festival 2022 programme include:
On the history side of things:
Looking at an international focus:
For those interested in gender politics, toxic femininity and surfing the many waves of feminism will be the focus of a session with Louise Perry, Joanne Cash and Inaya Folarin Iman.
Anyone interested in business can hear the ways British businesses can escape recession – explored by Luke Johnson, Octavius Black and Antonia Romeo.
On the fiction front, Monica Ali, Sebastian Barry, Ben Okri, Susie Boyt and Merve Emre will discuss new approaches to writing modern fiction.
A ‘sell-out success’ every year, festival tickets are now on sale via the Cliveden Literary Festival website.
The full 2022 programme and speaker list can be viewed at: www.clivedenliteraryfestival.org/programme-2022
