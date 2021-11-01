Trump, vaccines and economics discussed at literary festival

Images courtesy of Cliveden Literary Festival and Dan Bridge

The Cliveden Literary Festival returned in October and saw 23 talks given by more than 50 speakers at Cliveden House.

Topics discussed varied from cancel culture to feminism, post-pandemic economics, Trump’s next run for President and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Kate Bingham, who chaired the Government's Vaccine Taskforce during the pandemic, told attendees how a request to join Patrick Vallance’s advisory committee ‘felt like an April Fool’s' joke when she received the email on April 1, 2020.

She received a standing ovation from the audience after her talk on Saturday for her work over the past 18 months.

Newspaper titan Conrad Black was on hand to offer insight on the role of newspaper proprietors.

He told the audience of his anecdotes with Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, adding that the latter calls him ‘occasionally’ and believes the former president has ‘taken on board that the presidency has to be conducted with dignity’.

