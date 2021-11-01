Trump, vaccines and economics discussed at literary festival

10:01AM, Monday 01 November 2021
Images courtesy of Cliveden Literary Festival and Dan Bridge
The Cliveden Literary Festival returned in October and saw 23 talks given by more than 50 speakers at Cliveden House.
Topics discussed varied from cancel culture to feminism, post-pandemic economics, Trump’s next run for President and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.
Kate Bingham, who chaired the Government's Vaccine Taskforce during the pandemic, told attendees how a request to join Patrick Vallance’s advisory committee ‘felt like an April Fool’s' joke when she received the email on April 1, 2020.
She received a standing ovation from the audience after her talk on Saturday for her work over the past 18 months.
Newspaper titan Conrad Black was on hand to offer insight on the role of newspaper proprietors.
He told the audience of his anecdotes with Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, adding that the latter calls him ‘occasionally’ and believes the former president has ‘taken on board that the presidency has to be conducted with dignity’.
For more information about Cliveden Literary Festival, visit: www.clivedenliteraryfestival.org/
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Articles
Officers were called at 4.56pm yesterday (October 11) by two members of the public, who heard a girl shouting from bushes.
Cookham music festival Let’s Rock The Moor has been cancelled due to ‘extreme weather conditions’.
Wrexham owners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are in Maidenhead tonight to watch their team play the Magpies at York Road.