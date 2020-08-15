Sewa Day volunteers visit Applegarth Care Home

Applegarth Care Home received a ‘Care Appreciation Parcel’ on Wednesday, August 5.

The package was presented to staff at the home in Huntercombe Lane North by the Slough branch of the charity, Sewa Day, as part of its ‘Bring Some Joy’ initiative.

Sewa is a universal concept, which involves performing an act of kindness without expectation of reward and on ‘Sewa Day’, people across the world perform Sewa and experience the joy of giving in its truest sense.

Since the coronavirus pandemic the Slough branch of the charity has extended its annual Sewa Day, usually in October, to give to the community more frequently.

More than 26,000 freshly made vegetarian Indian hot meals have been made by 285 volunteers and delivered to hospitals and those in need, and seven food banks have been supported with more than 1,500 weekly food donations.

The parcel for Applegarth Care Home staff and residents, one of more than 45 gifted to care homes across Berkshire, was delivered with the help of The High Sheriff of the Royal County of Berkshire, Mary Riall.

It contained food, cards filled with well wishes and for the resident’s, puzzle activity booklets.

Mary Riall said “I was delighted to meet volunteers from Sewa Day in Slough and to hear about all the wonderful work they are doing.

“Their tireless and committed volunteers are doing so much to support our community at this difficult time for so many.”

Applegarth Care Home manager, Jenny Poole said: “The staff and residents welcome the kindness from the local community helping us all to keep positive during these difficult circumstances.

“The appreciation parcels and games books made by the volunteers and children have been greatly received.”

Find out more about Sewa Day at sewaday.org