Police appeal to trace wanted Taplow man

Thames Valley Police is appealing to trace a man wanted in connection with an attack which left two victims with facial injuries.

Dale Wheeler, aged 28, of Jubilee Lane, Taplow, is wanted in connection with the assault which took place in Chesham, Buckinghamshire, on Saturday.

Two victims, both aged 21, were in the General Arms, High Street, Chesham, where they were involved in a verbal altercation.

They left the premises, but shortly afterwards were assaulted at the junction of The Backs and Whitehill between 3.30am and 3.45am.

Both sustained facial injuries requiring hospital treatment. They have since been discharged.

Wheeler is a white man with tanned skin, clean shaven and approximately 5ft 11ins tall.

He has a slim, athletic style build and has tattoos on his arms and neck. He has dark hair, in a slicked back hairstyle.

He is known to frequent High Wycombe, Chesham and the Chalfonts.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Nicholas Widdison, of Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for the public’s help in tracing Dale Wheeler, who is wanted in connection with this incident.

“I am also appealing for witnesses to the incident of assault which took place on the junction of The Backs and Whitehill.

“Anyone with information, either on the whereabouts of Wheeler, or the incident itself, is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43190397879.”