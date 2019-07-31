BBC journalist Emily Maitlis included in line-up for Cliveden Literary Festival

Political journalist Emily Maitlis and Professor Brian Cox are among the high-profile names set to appear at this year’s Cliveden Literary Festival.

The two-day event returns to Cliveden House for its third year on September 28.

Guests will be able to listen to BBC Two’s Newsnight presenter Maitlis as she talks to Catherine Ostler about life behind the scenes of the biggest news stories in recent years.

Television’s popular physicist Professor Cox will also be sitting down with radio broadcaster Chris Evans as he shares the secrets of the universe.

Conservative politician Jacob Rees-Mogg, who recently took up the position of leader of the House of Commons, is due to discuss Queen Victoria’s legacy.

He will be on a panel with journalist Robert Hardman and historian Lucy Worsley for a debate marking 200 years since the monarch’s birth.

Other names on the line-up include Conservative leadership hopeful Rory Stewart and prize-winning novelist Leila Slimani.

Authors Robert Harris, Alain de Botton and Ian McEwan are also set to appear, while the Sunday will see a discussion on war and peace featuring General David Petraeus, General Sir Nick Carter and Sir Richard Dearlove.

Visit www.clivedenliteraryfestival.org for more information.