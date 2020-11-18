Bucks Council launches annual Christmas Present Appeal

Bucks Council has launched its 2020 Christmas Present Appeal to spread some festive cheer to children and young people who may not receive much this year.

Now in its sixth year, the annual appeal brings together council employees, councillors and communities in a drive to get presents to youngsters.

Bucks Council’s cabinet member for children's services Cllr Mark Shaw said: “With the anxieties and pressures brought about by COVID-19, our less fortunate children and young people are more in need of Christmas cheer than ever."

Because of coronavirus restrictions in place during November, the council is asking people not to bring gifts to the council offices and instead, donate to a fund used to purchase gifts.

The page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y6lclqzg

For those who would like to choose the gift that a child or young person will receive, presents can be sent to the following address: Christmas Present Appeal, Buckinghamshire Council, The Gateway, Gatehouse Road, Aylesbury, Bucks, HP19 8FF.

The 2020 present appeal can also be supported on social media at www.facebook.com/events/660257581326951