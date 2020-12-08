First patient at Wexham Park Hospital receives COVID-19 vaccine

An 83-year old retired doctor has become the first patient to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at Wexham Park Hospital.

Zubaida Iqbal, who used to work for the NHS, was the first of several patients to get the life-saving jab this morning (Tuesday).

Starting today, those who are over 80, care home workers and vulnerable NHS staff members are eligible to be vaccinated.

Although Ms Iqbal was the first patient to receive the jab at the hospital, the very first person to be vaccinated was a member of staff there.

The vaccinations at the hospital are being supervised by Tracey Coulson, head of nursing and lead nurse in vaccinations.

Those who are eligible for a vaccine will be contacted either through their GP or in a letter from the NHS. Details on how to make an appointment will be included in these communications.