Strictly star Anton Du Beke opens new £10m maternity unit at Wexham Park hospital

Stephen Delahunty

Staff and patients took the opportunity to waltz across the threshold of Wexham Park’s new £10m maternity unit with a little help from one of the stars of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Professional dancer Anton du Beke added an element of stardust to the event as he joined health professionals, staff and patients to launch a unit described ‘as good as the NHS gets’.

The new state of the art facility will provide a midwife-led ‘home from home’ environment for expecting mothers and is designed to care for low-risk mums and all rooms within the labour ward and birth centre now have en-suite facilities, plus there are birthing pools in both areas.

Burnham-based Anton described his honour and pride at being asked to attend the event after his wife gave birth to twins in the hospital last year.

