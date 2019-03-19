Wooburn Green youngster raises thousands for John Radcliffe Hospital after having brain tumour 'size of tomato' removed

A youngster from Wooburn Green who had a tumour ‘the size of a tomato’ removed from his brain has helped raise more than £5,000 for the hospital that treated him.

Edwin Griffith was admitted to Oxford’s John Radcliffe Hospital in March last year after complaining of headaches and excessive tiredness.

After undergoing an MRI scan, doctors discovered he had a brain tumour and the 11-year-old had to undergo a nine-hour operation later that week.

Following the successful surgery, Edwin was looked after in the hospital’s Robin’s Ward with tests later revealing his tumour was benign.

His mother, Rebecca, said: “We were so impressed with the compassion of the nursing and surgical teams while Edwin was in hospital.

“It was important for us to say thank you and recognise that when you go through an experience like that, you’re indebted to those who work such incredibly long hours saving lives.”

After asking hospital staff about what equipment was on their wish list, Edwin’s family set themselves the target of raising £5000 for a new clinical monitor for the children’s ward.

The monitors can check on temperature, heart rate and respiratory rate and can travel with a child between hospitals.

Fundraising challenges included selling ice pops at Edwin’s St Paul’s Church of England Combined School and raising money at the school fete.

Rebecca also took on the daunting task of abseiling down the side of John Radcliffe Hospital in September to help the cause.

A new monitor bearing Edwin’s name has now been purchased and is due to be installed at the hospital.

A further £1500 is also set to go towards the funding pot overseen by the neurosurgeon who successfully performed Edwin’s operation.

Visit JustGiving and search Family LoveGriff to donate.