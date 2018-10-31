SITE INDEX

    • World's fastest sofa comes to Marlow

    The town’s Christmas light switch-on will see a visit from a celebrity guest – and the world’s speediest sofa.

    Motoring presenter Edd China will bring his ‘fastest furniture’ to the switch-on, which at 87mph, holds a Guinness World Record.

    The ‘Casual Lofa’ has a hand-crafted Mars Bar handbrake, pizza-tray steering wheel and flower pots as indicators. Under the bonnet is an A-series Mini engine. It will be parked next to the switch-on bus on the night.

    The High Street will be closed from 5pm – 7.30 pm on Thursday, November 22 with the switch-on ceremony taking place at 6.30pm.

