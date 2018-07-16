In pictures: Marlow Food and Drink Festival

A ‘laid back’ food and drink festival proved to be a big success as crowds embraced the hot summer weather.

The Marlow Food and Drink Festival was held over three days in Higginson Park from Friday to Sunday.

Visitors were treated to music, bars, and a vast selection of street food stalls offering delicacies from across the globe.

Paul Kennedy, events director of Market Square Group, the event organiser, said: “Our event is family friendly and laid back in style, there’s no pressure on anyone, they could just walk through.

“You have to start somewhere, it was successful, I think people just like low key, gentle, no-hard-sell events.”

Visitors to the free festival, which was being run for the first time, got the chance to enjoy Thai, Spanish, Brazilian, and Madagascan specialities, with food from many other nations also on offer.

Despite temperatures reaching 29 degrees, and competition from the World Cup and Wimbledon, the festival was deemed a success with many of the vendors doing good business.

The family-friendly event also provided entertainment for children, and the festival was so well received that the organisers intend to ‘expand and improve’ it when they run it next year.