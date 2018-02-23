Bike shop celebrates 25 years in business with charitable events

A cycle shop in Dean Street is marking 25 years in the business with a series of ‘celebration events’.

Saddle Safari started off as a cycle hire shop with just four bikes operating out of the old abattoir in Crown Lane.

Owner Andrew Rackstraw remembered the early days fondly and even recalled a day in 1994 when then-President Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, who also later stood as presidential candidate, hired bikes for the day while on a visit to the UK.

The shop has since gone from strength to strength and now employs seven people.

Andrew proudly described the store as a ‘busy modern bike shop’.

He added: “We’re proud of our customer service.

“And it’s an interesting trade to be in because it’s constantly evolving.

“It’s not really like buying a DVD or something like that, buying a bike is more personal.”

On Saturday, March 3, the shop is hoping to send 80 unwanted bikes to Africa where a bike in some countries can help significantly improve lives through income generation, access to education and work.

On Thursday, March 8 the shop will host a pop-up cinema complete with beer and ice cream with all the proceeds going to the charity SportsAble.

And on Saturday, March 17 it will host a family fun day with a range of activities for the whole family.

Andrew said their ‘celebration events’ are an important way to engage with the community and to introduce cycling to those who may not have done it before.

“We’re really enjoying it at the moment and looking forward to the events,” he added.

Visit www.saddlesafari.co.uk for details.