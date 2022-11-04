Marlow Chamber and charity team up to get Ukrainians into work

Marlow Chamber of Commerce has been helping Ukrainians get settled in jobs within the town – with several successful placements achieved already.

The chamber was approached by Marlow Ukraine Collective, asking for assistance finding jobs for Ukrainians.

The group has been working hard with Ukrainians since the beginning of the Homes for Ukraine scheme.

“Marlow probably has the most successful support group in the country in terms of the amount of Ukrainians we are supporting,” said chairman Chris Horn.

Among other things, it has worked to place school children and procure free bus passes for Ukrainians in need of them.

“We’re at a situation where a lot of people who came in [via the Homes for Ukraine scheme] are coming to the end of that project and are trying to find new homes, properties they can rent,” said Chris.

“So we’re trying to help with that and find jobs for the new arrivals.”

Marlow Ukraine Collective approached the Marlow Chamber of Commerce – and members responded positively, offering jobs and opportunities, while also helping get in contact with other businesses in the town that might be on board.

So far, at least six Ukrainians and ‘perhaps as many as 10’ have found work through the process, with yet more invited to interview.

Three of these positions offered are at The Ship Marlow pub, which was looking for new staff for its kitchen.

Marlow Chamber president, Peter Evans said that so far there have been no reports of any problems with language barriers for those that have interviewed.

“In some cases, some of them have come from quite high-powered jobs, technical jobs”, he said.

“Jobs in that type of work is not readily available. They’re quite happy to accept this – they want work, so they can stand on their own two feet.”

“It's great to see the support the business community in Marlow is providing to families whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by this dreadful conflict.

“We as a Chamber will continue to offer our assistance in whatever capacity we can to bring some normality back into their lives.”

Marlow Ukraine Collective will also be directly participating alongside Marlow Chamber of Commerce at the annual Late Night Christmas shopping evening on December 1 which is organised and funded by the Chamber.

This will help get the word out to Ukrainians in particular about the help and support available to them.