Parkfest 2022 raises money for charities in Wooburn Green

A village fair in Wooburn Green at the weekend featuring live music and more than 45 stalls will raise money for four charities.

The inaugural Parkfest 2022 was organised by Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council along with the Wooburn Residents’ Association and the Community Church.

It took place yesterday (Sunday) afternoon in Wooburn Park, Town Lane, where items including children’s clothing, handmade wax melts, fudge, jewellery and ceramics were sold from independent stallholders.

A traditional Punch and Judy show proved popular with visitors as fair-goers relaxed on deck chairs to enjoy a brass band and the evening's live music.

There was also a lot to do for four-legged friends with a have-a-go dog agility test and dog show, where canines across seven categories competed for colourful rosettes.

Meanwhile, local craft beer and ales were served at the bar, with food stalls selling vegan street food and samosas.

Wooburn and Bourne End Parish Council said that proceeds from the event will be split evenly between four local charities, with its final total due to be announced on its Facebook page soon.

"Thank you to everyone who got involved in the organisation, pre-event set up and of course on the day," it added.

Anyone with feedback from the event or additions to next year's Parkfest should email reception@wooburnparish.gov.uk