Independent fashion brand to launch new Marlow flagship store

An independent fashion brand is throwing open its doors of its new flagship store in Marlow on Saturday (July 9).

Scamp & Dude is now taking its online empire to Marlow High Street to showcase its community driven approach and vision to bring joyful and positive clothing to every wardrobe.

The brand was founded in 2016 by Cookham resident Jo Tutchener-Sharp after she was separated from her children due to a lengthy hospital stay to undergo life-saving brain surgery.

As a result of this, Jo felt determined to create a philanthropic business which constantly gives back.

Scamp & Dude initially launched with kids wear and charitable products and was guided by the slogan ‘a Superhero has my back’, telling youngsters that someone is watching over them.

In the last five years, the business has donated more than 5,000 Superhero Sleep Buddies and 6,500 Super Scarves to women living with cancer and families who have a child with cancer.

Founder Jo Tutchener-Sharp will officially open the store to customers at 9.30am on Saturday and the first fifty shoppers on the day will receive a goody bag.

Shoppers wearing their own Scamp & Dude outfit on the opening weekend will also be in with a chance of receiving a complimentary gift.

Buckinghamshire mayor Cllr Richard Scott will also be making a trip to the store this weekend also.

The store will showcase Scamp & Dude’s mounting collection of responsible and stylish womenswear, while also celebrating the power of community through ongoing charity campaigns and giving back programmes, experimental local community events and loyal customers.

Scamp & Dude have experienced an intensive growth period and have a new focus on the womenswear division which recently launched in Liberty London.

Womenswear makes up for more than 90 percent of all brand sales.

The brand, which is into its sixth year, now have womenswear and community at its forefront of its work and the store will also reflect this with a new logo and brand slogan – ‘we’ve got your back’.

This reflects the brand’s desire keep giving back and helping others when they are most in need of it.

Jo Tutchener-Sharp, founder and CEO of Scamp & Dude, said: “I am incredibly proud to be taking this next step in our Scamp & Dude brand journey through the opening of our new flagship store, after our exponential growth in the business over the past five years.

“As our local town, Marlow means so much to us and we are hugely excited to bring our joyful world of Scamp & Dude to the already vibrant local high street and to welcome a community of new and existing customers.”