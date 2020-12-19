Walkers raise thousands for hospice looking after Marlow rugby father

Walkers took to the river towpath towards Marlow and raised more than £6,000 for a hospice last weekend, which is looking after a friend while he receives treatment for cancer.

On Sunday (December 13), Marlow Rugby Club Under 14 players and parents switched training for a nine or 18 mile charity walk for Thames Hospice.

When one of the players parents, Cliff Giles, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, the boys wanted to show their support to a teammate’s family.

Despite the rain, mud and COVID-19 precautions, a total of 100 socially-distanced walkers set out from Henley to Marlow Rugby Club.

More than £6,000 has since been raised for the Bray Lake hospice.

Cliff’s wife Corrina said: “Our family were touched by the thought and support shown by everyone. A big thank you to Marlow Rugby Club and the Under 14 age group for organising. We hope to make it an annual event.”

Visit bit.ly/2WnEiJQ to donate.