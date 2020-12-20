Marlow Rotary Club supports two charities with £5,000 grants

A rotary club in Marlow has donated more than £5,000 each to a pair of good causes to help them continue their work amid the pandemic.

The Rotary Club of Marlow has supported Wycombe Homeless Connection and the One Can Food Trust.

The monies have come in part from the club’s charity fund, but also from a recent annual president’s auction, which raised a record amount of more than £2000.

Rotarian Lance Slater said: “Although this year has been entirely overtaken by the great sadness and problems cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rotary Club of Marlow, amongst other community work, has still been able to raise substantial monies to help support two major local charities.”