Marlow Library £300k refurb revealed

After months of remodelling and refurbishment work, Marlow Library has opened its doors to the public again.

The £330,000 investment in Institute Road includes a bigger children’s space plus comfortable seating and new books.

The computer facilities have also been upgraded and there is a new meeting room, self-service technology and loanable tablets to use.

Martin Tett, leader of Bucks Council, said: “It’s fantastic to see the amazing work that has gone into the transformation of Marlow Library and I’m sure residents are going to really appreciate the new services and facilities now available.”

To ensure social distancing, a maximum of 12 visitors can enter at a time.

Richard Scott, chairman of Buckinghamshire Council and Marlow mayor, said: “Libraries have a vital role to play in supporting businesses, employment, learning and mental health.”