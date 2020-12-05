Bourne End's young entrepreneurs pitch to 'dragons'

Some of the village’s best young entrepreneurial minds were put to the test last week to a ‘Dragon’s Den’ style pitching panel.

Students at Claytons Primary School, in Bourne End, have been taking part in a young entrepreneurs club this term, run by Julie Rennie.

Over the past months, the children split into groups, or worked as ‘solopreneurs’ to coming up with unique business ideas.

Some of the ideas included Goblin, a high-tech product which emits a soothing light for people suffering from nightmares, andCakables, a company selling cupcakes with small endangered animals on the top which can be collected and played with.

The panel of judges, made up of Katy Green and Liz Hayward, business partners who set up the Young Entrepreneurs Club, decided their favourite business was Artography, where family photos are then turned into works of art.

Katy said: “It was such a privilege to watch the children pitch their ideas to us.

“We watched six amazing companies and were so impressed with the ideas, enthusiasm and creativity of each group.”